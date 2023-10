DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two Halloween parades for children on Halloween.

The parades will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday and at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the library’s children’s department, according to a news release.

The parade is free and intended for young children.

Attendees can wear costumes. The parade will stop for patrons to trick-or-treat. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.