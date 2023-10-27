DeKalb library to host ‘Frankenstein’ Halloween event

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Halloween event celebrating Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.”

The event will take place on Halloween, 6 p.m. Tuesday, in the library’s Nancy S. Castle Collaboration Studio, according to a news release.

The event is free and intended for adults and teens.

The event features a story and characters trivia game, a story and film adaptations discussion, a craft paper model and the author’s biographical information.

Photo opportunities are available. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.