October 27, 2023
Shaw Local
DeKalb library to host ‘Frankenstein’ Halloween event

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Halloween event celebrating Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.”

The event will take place on Halloween, 6 p.m. Tuesday, in the library’s Nancy S. Castle Collaboration Studio, according to a news release.

The event is free and intended for adults and teens.

The event features a story and characters trivia game, a story and film adaptations discussion, a craft paper model and the author’s biographical information.

Photo opportunities are available. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.