Wright brothers book presentation Nov. 12 in Kirkland

Kirkland population sign in Kirkland, IL on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Black)

KIRKLAND – The Kirkland Historical Society will partner with the Kirkland Public Library to host a presentation on William Hazelgrove’s novel “Wright Brothers, Wrong Story: How Wilbur Wright Solved the Problem of Manned Flight.”

The historical society, 309 S. Fifth St., Kirkland, will hold the event at 2 p.m. Nov. 12, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

The novel deconstructs the Wright brothers’ myth. The book also focuses on the Wright brothers’ early years and Orville Wright’s flight with Glenn Curtis and the Smithsonian Institute.

Refreshments will be served.