DeKalb city leaf collection begins Oct. 30

Colorful fall leaves cover the ground Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – It’s that time of year again, and as trees turn vibrant colors and leaves cover your lawn and sidewalk, the city of DeKalb has announced annual loose-leaf collection will begin Oct. 30.

Collections will continue through Dec. 1, weather permitting, according to a news release from the city.

Leaves are collected Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents should rake leaves into a narrow row parallel to the backside of the curb. Vacuum trucks traveling curbside will pick up the leaves. Leaf piles must be free of debris such as large tree branches and rocks. To help prevent street flooding, do not place leaves in the street.

Crews will begin in the south half of DeKalb and work north to Lincoln Highway, to the northern city limits, according to the release. City crews anticipate three to four collection cycles will be completed this year.

To ensure your leaves are picked up by the final collection cycle, make sure all leaves are raked to the curb by 7 a.m. Nov. 27.

Schedule and locations change to accommodate weather conditions. Public Works crews stop leaf collection operations in the event of snow, according to the release.

City offices are closed and there will be no leaf collection on the following days:

• Nov. 10: Veterans Day.

• Nov. 23: Thanksgiving Day.

• Nov. 24: Day after Thanksgiving.

Lakeshore Recycling also will pick up leaves at the curbside on regularly scheduled garbage days. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable yard-waste bags or open garbage cans, however. Leaves placed in plastic bags will not be collected.

All dates are subject to change based on weather conditions, particularly snowfall events and other factors beyond the control of the city, according to the release.

For information, contact the DeKalb Public Works Office at 815-748-2040.