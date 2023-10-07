Syngenta Seeds Development R&D Innovation Center joins DeKalb chamber

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Syngenta Seeds Development R&D Innovation Center to its membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated Syngenta Seeds Development R&D Innovation Center joining the DeKalb chamber with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 22, according to a news release.

Syngenta provides farmer-first seed innovations and is farmer-focused to ensure they fulfill their needs with proven seed products, technologies and traits.

For information, visit syngenta-us.com/seed.