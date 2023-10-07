October 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Syngenta Seeds Development R&D Innovation Center joins DeKalb chamber

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Syngenta Seeds Development R&D Innovation Center with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Syngenta Seeds Development R&D Innovation Center to its membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated Syngenta Seeds Development R&D Innovation Center joining the DeKalb chamber with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 22, according to a news release.

Syngenta provides farmer-first seed innovations and is farmer-focused to ensure they fulfill their needs with proven seed products, technologies and traits.

For information, visit syngenta-us.com/seed.