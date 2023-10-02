Discover 4-H Carnival set for Oct. 8 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – The University of Illinois Extension will host its annual Discover 4-H Carnival for families to learn about 4-H.

The carnival will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the carnival is free and open to the public.

The carnival features games and activities including kite making, a small petting zoo, bozo buckets, face painting, putt-putt golf and painting kindness rocks. Prizes will be available. Popcorn and hotdogs are being served. Attendees can also learn about how to join a 4-H club. 4-H members and leaders are available to answer questions.

4-H is a youth organization for boys and girls between the ages of eight and 18 as of Sept. 1. The program offers over 170 projects ranging from foods, photography, visual arts, animals, wildlife, computers, woodworking, rocketry and entomology. 4-H emphasizes “learning by doing” by allowing members to select project areas of interest to them.

The organization also offers a Cloverbud program for youth ages five to seven. Cloverbuds participate in hands-on learning activities to explore science, the environment, plants and animals, and art.

For information, call 815-758-8194.