Veterans Medicare workshop set for Oct. 3 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Area veterans can learn more about military health care benefits and Medicare at an upcoming free seminar in DeKalb Tuesday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshop at 5 p.m. Oct. 3 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for veterans.

Attendees can learn how to combine military health care and Medicare benefits for better health care. The Advocate Health Advisors’ Veterans Initiative Program also will explain options to improve healthcare for veterans and their spouses. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.