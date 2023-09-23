Sycamore Chamber welcomes 35:35 Makers Collective

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed 35:35 Makers Collective to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated 35:35 Makers Collective joining the chamber with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 21, according to a news release.

35:35 Makers Collective, 265 W. Peace Road, Sycamore, sells local and out-of-state handmade goods and offers a candle-pouring bar, workshops, pop-up events, mini-maker opportunities and craft classes.

For information, visit 3535makerscollective.com.