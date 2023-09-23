Street band WAR to perform Sept. 28 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host a concert featuring the multiplatinum-selling original street band WAR.

The theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, will hold the concert at 8 p.m. Sept. 28, according to a news release.

WAR has performed music such as soul, rock and funk for the past five decades. The band received gold status for 15 albums, had 10 Billboard Top 10 hits and sold more than 50 million records. WAR’s songs include “Low Rider,” The Cisco Kid,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends” and “The World Is A Ghetto.”

Tickets cost $47. To buy tickets, visit the Egyptian Theatre box office, call 815-758-1225 or visit egyptiantheatre.org.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.