October events planned for Kishwaukee Valley Art League

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several workshops and events in October at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

KVAL will host a general meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Gallery on State, according to a news release. The meeting includes a stone carving tools and processes description by stone sculptor Brad Cahill.

The Second Saturday Art Workshop is being held from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 14. The workshop will feature artist Rick Borrett. The workshop’s subject is “water and rocks.” Attendees are required to bring their own art supplies.

KVAL will participate in the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce “Witches Night Out” event from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. Patrons can view the gallery’s artwork, win a raffle basket, and drink witches’ brew. Participants will also receive a participating business list and a souvenir goblet. Tickets cost $15 and are available at Blumen Gardens.

The Gallery on State’s next rotation is set for Oct. 16. KVAL members will be able to bring in art from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can view art mediums such as photography, mixed media, alcohol inks, scanography, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, gourd, alcohol inks, oil and wood.

KVAL will partner with the Glidden Homestead to hold its 150th Jubilee fundraiser Oct. 21 in the Terrace Room at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. The jubilee features a house, blacksmith shop, gardens and barn artwork exhibit. The fundraiser’s proceeds will go towards the homestead. Tickets are available at the Glidden Homestead.

The Gallery on State is open during Sycamore’s Pumpkin Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Attendees can view art by new KVAL members and Sycamore Middle School students. The festival’s theme is “Pumpkins of History.”

KVAL will host its annual “Art of Giving” event. Participants can donate new art supplies to be given to local charities. The art supplies will be accepted at Gallery on State through mid-December.

This month’s gallery features KVAL member and artist Ginnifer Dougherty. Her work also will be on display in the gallery’s east window and neighboring wall.

For information, visit kval-nfp.org.