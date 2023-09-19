Northern Rehab anniversary open house set for Oct. 5 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host an open house to celebrate its 45th anniversary.

The open house will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Northern Rehab’s new facility, 3266 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The open house is free and open to the public.

Attendees can tour the clinic and win raffle prizes. Appetizers will be served. The DeKalb, Sycamore and Greater Genoa Area chambers of commerce will also hold a multi-chamber ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m.

Northern Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Associates opened in 1978. The practice relocated to a larger facility in 1983, then to a third facility in 1995. Northern Rehab moved to its current location in 2017. The practice was renamed Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists during a rebranding process.

A second clinic was established in 2001 in Rochelle. A third practice opened in 2005 in Genoa. A second DeKalb location was opened in 2010. The two DeKalb clinics were merged into a single practice in 2023.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist owned and operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 40 years.

For information, call 815-756-8524 or visit northernrehabpt.com/events/.