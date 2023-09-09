September 09, 2023
Sycamore Chamber welcomes XCEL Orthopedics Clinic

By Shaw Local News Network
The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming XCEL Orthopedics Clinic with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed XCEL Orthopedics Clinic to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated XCEL Orthopedics Clinic joining the chamber with a ribbon-cutting June 13, according to a news release.

XCEL Orthopedics Clinic, 2670 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, offers various services, including shoulder, knee and hip replacement procedures; fracture care; arthritis; and carpal tunnel and trigger finger problems.

For information, visit rochellehospital.com/orthopedics.