Indian Valley Theatre melodrama performances begin Sept. 6 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre will hold melodrama performances of “The Most Materful Mimic” and “A Trainwreck Waiting to Happen” at the Sandwich Fair.

The performances begin Sept. 6 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich, according to a news release.

“The Most Masterful Mimic” is written and directed by Jacob Roller. The cast includes Joshua Hane, Sarah Safranek, Shawn B. Redmon, Faith Danielle Albright, Matt Savage, Lula McAllister, Victoria Schultz, Savannah Komes, Linda Whaley, Gregory Peterson, Raegan Jones and Logan Hane. Performances are at 6 and 8 p.m. Sept. 7; noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Sept. 9; and noon and 4 p.m. Sept. 10.

“A Trainwreck Waiting to Happen” was written by K. Matthew Carr. The cast features Ethan Rome, Greg Peterson, Caitlin Carlson, Elizabeth Herrera, and Chloe Redma. The performances will be at 6 and 8 p.m. Sept. 6 and 8, 2 and 6 p.m. Sept. 9, and at 2 p.m. Sept. 10.

Tickets cost $5 or $15 for families with two children ages 14 and younger. Soda, water and popcorn also will be available.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, send a message on the IVT Facebook page.