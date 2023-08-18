Waterman business student earns Renaissance Scholarship

SYCAMORE – Waterman resident Robyn Tice recently received the 2023 Renaissance Scholarship, which will aid her education at Southern New Hampshire University.

The $1,000 scholarship will allow Tice to earn a business administration degree, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

The Renaissance Education Scholarship Fund provides educational support to workers pursuing their education. The fund was created by educator Yvonne Johnson in 2007. Johnson died in May.

Tice has worked as a teacher, office manager and administrative assistant at the Children’s Learning Center. She was invited to join the National Society of Leadership and Success. Tice is a Southern New Hampshire University student. She plans on graduating with a business administration degree in December 2024. Tice also plans on earning a marketing degree.

