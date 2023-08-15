Sandwich Fair’s annual souvenir sale set for Sept. 6

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Fair will host its 30th souvenir sale during the fair’s first day.

The souvenir sale begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 6 in the gazebo at the Sandwich Fair, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich, according to a news release.

Admission to the sale is open to the public.

Attendees can purchase custom-made items. Souvenirs on sale include ornaments, pins, train depot t-shirts, adult socks, wooden puzzles, Otto the Owl plush animals, plush animals from past fairs and custom-made pottery. Two new postcards are being sold. Note cards and tote bags will also return. Short-sleeve t-shirts are available in forest green for adults and navy blue for children. Light fleece navy blue jackets for adults will be on sale.

Souvenirs can be seen at the following locations:

First National Bank, 100 W. Church St., Sandwich

Leo’s Trophies, 36 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

The Sandwich Fair Office, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich

Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. Lasalle St., Somonauk

Charles B. Phillips Library District, 6 N. Jackson St., Newark

Resource Bank, 605 E. Market St. C., Somonauk

Heartland Bank, 913 S. Fourth St., DeKalb

Heartland Bank, 301 S. Union St., Newark

Heartland Bank, 11500 U.S. Highway Route 34, Plano

Heartland Bank, 200 E. Church St., Sandwich

Heartland Bank, 128 S. Depot St., Somonauk

For information, visit sandwichfair.com.