Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital receives 5 stars by nationwide agency

DeKALB – Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb was recently rated a five-star institution by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The rating is given to the top 10% of hospitals nationwide, according to a news release.

The rating is based on a hospital’s performance in five categories. The categories include readmission, patient experience, timely and effective care, safety of care and mortality. The ratings help patients decide where to receive non-emergency, hospital-based care.

Kishwaukee Hospital was also recognized as “High Performing” in three procedures and conditions in U.S. News and World Report’s annual Best Hospitals ranking, according to the news release.

The hospital earned the highest designation for pneumonia, heart failure and heart attack treatment. Comprehensive and quality health care services help promote and maintain health, reduce unnecessary disability and premature death, achieve communities health equity, and prevent and manage disease.

CMS Care Compare is a database featuring Quality Payment Program clinicians, doctors, groups, and Accountable Care Organizations performance information to help consumers compare hospitals.

For information, visit nm.org.