DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed online bakery Ken’s Kakes to its membership.

Chamber staff, ambassadors and board members celebrated Ken’s Kakes joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting July 27, according to a news release.

Ken’s Kakes is an online bakery that serves customers pastries made from scratch, including cupcakes, brownies, cookies and cakes.

For information, call 815-761-1197 or visit kenskakes.com.