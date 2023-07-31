Herbal Embers in downtown DeKalb closes

DeKALB – Herbal Embers, a quaint shop in downtown DeKalb known for its creative herbs and crafts, has gone out of business.
The establishment, 161 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, marked its final day Monday offering patrons a chance to offer their best prices on any items more than $10 throughout the store. The business also offers what it calls “alternative and holistic” healing services.
Owner Daniel Watkins said he’s been contemplating going out business since April. He announced his decision online at the beginning of July. Herbal Embers, however, will retain an online presence for patrons who would like to continue on as consumers.
“I found it was time that I need to get more of a mainstream job, which has more of a consistent income, because this area just couldn’t really keep up with what I needed,” Watkins said. “Then, I have family issues I need to take care of.”
Watkins said a lot of the patrons have expressed a mixture of sadness when they’ve heard about the shop’s closure. He said people are going to miss the shop and what it had to offer the community.
“Because I offer such a unique thing to DeKalb that there’s no one that really offers the same services that I did for the custom blends, the tarot reads, all the spiritual needs that I offered for the past 10 years,” Watkins said.
Among the top-selling items at Herbal Embers were the incense blends, stones, jewelry and wooden wands.
“I’m really proud that I do offer such a diversity of handcrafts along with herbs,” he said. “I have over 100 different kinds of herbs, herbal mixtures, essential oils, all of that. I’m really proud of being able to offer those and show people some of the things that I grow in the shop as well. I grow mugwort, and it’s an interesting plant for people to see actually growing.”
One such accomplishment, Watkins said, he is especially proud of is knowing that he’s been in business for over 10 years.
“I don’t know any other shop like mine or anything close to it that lasted longer than a couple years,” he said. “I have that 10-year experience under my belt that really can’t be taken away. It’s something that I have. … I can take it with whatever journeys I go on from here, and that is certainly something to be proud of.”
The business’ online presence will remain open, Watkins said.
Watkins said he feels it’s important to stay connected with the many people his business has reached over the years.
“I will still be running all my social media – instagram, Facebook and even TikTok,” Watkins said. “I’m hoping to be able to increase my reach on TikTok so that I can do live classes and informational things on herbs and tarot card readings.”
Watkins said that what he’s going to miss most about running the business comes down to the people.
“The customers were really on the most part kind,” he said. “It was diverse. I really enjoyed just having the conversations. I’ve had all sorts of conversations. I’m really going to miss that about this business.”