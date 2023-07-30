Sycamore Park District subject of next lecture in DeKalb History Center series

SYCAMORE – The August hybrid Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore series at the DeKalb County History Center will feature a Sycamore Park District panel discussion.

The panel will be held at noon Aug. 3 at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the panel is free.

During the panel, Sycamore Park District executive director, Jonelle Bailey, will discuss the Sycamore Park District’s history. The panelists are sharing their favorite memories, park district stories, and what the park district means to them. Attendees also can share their stories.

The Sycamore Park District serves the community’s recreational and wellness needs. The park district manages community parks, neighborhood parks, woodlands, wetlands, athletic fields and natural areas. The district also offers a dog park, a splashpad, walking and cycling trails, an 18-hole golf course and a community center.

The Sycamore Park District panel is part of “Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore,” a free lecture series offered in collaboration between the DeKalb County History Center and Ellwood House Museum.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org and scroll down to “Upcoming Events.”

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.