NIU names Forward, Together Forward scholarship recipients

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University recently announced its 2023 recipients of the Forward, Together Forward scholarship, a fund created in honor of the five NIU students who were killed in a mass shooting in DeKalb on Feb. 14, 2008.

The scholarships are give to students who, according to NIU, echo qualities of the slain NIU students: Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Dan Parmenter.

The $5,000 scholarships recognize students for classroom excellence and contributions to their communities and the campus, according to NIU.

Applicants must demonstrate strength of character through motivation, integrity, intellectual curiosity, inspiration, a strong work ethic and high regard for others.

The Forward, Together Forward scholarship recipients include: