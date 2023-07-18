Sandwich Fair program set for July 30 at Glidden Homestead

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host a program about the history of DeKalb County’s Sandwich Fair by Sandwich Fair Association president Larry Dannewitz.

The homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, will hold the program at noon July 30, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free for homestead members and $5 for nonmembers.

Dannewitz will share the history, stories, and memories of one of the country’s most historic fairs. He has served on the Sandwich Fair Association board for 30 years and as president for 11 years. The fair began in 1888 and is the oldest continuing fair in Illinois. The 135th annual Sandwich Fair will be held in September.

The program also includes a tour of the Glidden Homestead and blacksmithing demonstrations. Proceeds from the program will support the homestead.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public. The homestead is open from noon to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of the month.

For information, visit gliddenhomestead.org, call 815-756-7904, or visit the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s Facebook page.