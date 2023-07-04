DeKalb to partner with NIU on “Huskie Pride” mural

DeKALB – A new collaboration between the city of DeKalb and Northern Illinois University will see a public mural painted on South Annie Glidden Road in an effort to welcome travelers to the Huskie’s hometown, officials said.

A Huskie-themed mural is set to go in the Annie Glidden Road railroad underpass south of Lincoln Highway, according to a news release from the city of DeKalb.

Painting is expected to begin Monday.

The mural’s location – at the entrance to the west side of DeKalb and the NIU campus – is intentional, meant to welcome residents, students and Huskie athletics fans to the area by showcasing what officials called the city’s pride in the university.

“The mural will be a clear sign to new and prospective NIU students and visitors to our community that the City of DeKalb is a college town,” said DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes in a statement. “It’s another example of the strong partnership between the City and NIU to make our community a great place to live, work, visit and study.”

The city of DeKalb and Northern Illinois University announced plans to collaborate on a Huskie Pride mural in the Annie Glidden Road underpass, south of Lincoln Highway. Painting is scheduled to begin July 10, 2023. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

The mural’s design will see a center column and the500-foot-long underpass walls painted Huskie red. A 9-foot Huskie will be painted on the column also, with the phrase “Huskie Nation,” according to the release.

The design and mural’s construction were a collaborative effort by the city and NIU.

The NIU Paint Shop will paint the underpass walls and column while DeKalb Public Works employees will paint the lettering, according to the release.

Funding for the mural is made possible in part through a T-Mobile Hometown Grant which was secured by the city’s Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission for the creation of public art.

The DeKalb City Hall mural design which will be made of painted mosaic pieces for a two-story mural planned for the south exterior wall of City Hall, 164 E. Lincoln Highway, downtown. (Photo provided by the City of DeKalb )

The project is part of a ongoing efforts throughout DeKalb to enhance community pride through public art. The Huskie mural marks one of many similar projects planned this year.

As work begins on the Huskie Pride mural, community members continue to volunteer in the DeKalb Public Library to create the mosaic pieces for a two-story mural planned for the south exterior wall of City Hall, 164 E. Lincoln Highway, downtown.

Artwork created by community members was installed this spring on three downtown utility boxes, according to the release. Three more utility box art projects also are underway.