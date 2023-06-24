DeKalb church donates to area Little Campers Summer Program

DeKALB – The Youth Services Bureau recently received a $2,000 donation from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, meant to aid a summer program focused on youth life skills and learning.

The check was presented to the Youth Services Bureau on June 12, according to a news release.

The donation will go toward supporting the Family Service Agencies Little Campers Summer Program. The program focuses on life skills, leadership, social-emotional learning, creative expression, anger management, empowerment and bullying prevention.

The check was given to Youth Services Bureau Director Shatoya Jackson. The donation was presented by St. Paul’s Assistant Treasurer Pat Brown and church member Lucinda Brunner.

For information, visit stpaulsdekalb.org, call 815-756-4888 or email stpaulsdekalb@gmail.com.