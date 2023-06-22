Increased police patrols to deter July 4 impaired driving in DeKalb County

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Department announced it will increase traffic enforcement for Independence Day through the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High Get a DUI” campaigns.

The increased police patrols will run from June 16 through July 5, according to a news release.

Law enforcement will increase efforts to stop impaired and unbuckled drivers during the campaigns. The campaigns encourage drivers not to drink or use drugs before and after Independence Day.

Tips for drivers to remember include:

Designate a sober driver.

Don’t let friends or family members drive impaired.

If you are impaired or drunk, call a friend or family member or use a ride-sharing app.

Report drunk drivers to the police.

Buckle up.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are funded by federal highway safety funds provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.