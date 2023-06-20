Kishwaukee College to host early childhood education series June 28

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host a hybrid “Lost Opportunities: When Teaching Interferes with Learning” discussion as part of the Cultivating Leaders in Early Childhood Education series.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 28 online or at Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free.

The discussion will be led by educator Debra Lawrence. Lawrence is the developer of the podcast “Porch Chat.” She also serves as president of the International Play Association U.S.A. Division. Registration is encouraged to attend.

To register, visit kish.edu/ecespeakers.

The Cultivating Leaders in ECE series focuses on current early childhood education and care topics.

For information, visit kish.edu/ecespeakers or kish.edu/ece.