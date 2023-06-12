DeKalb Park District summer concert series begins Tuesday

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will begin its summer concert series with the Rockin’ with Ronnie: Kids’ Concerts in the Park set for Tuesday.

The concert series will be held from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. beginning June 13 at the Hopkins Park Bandshell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the concerts is free and open to the public.

The concert includes a performance by Istvan and His Imaginary Band. The series will also include performances by Miss Jamie’s Farm July 18 and Todd Downing’s Tall Tales and Silly Songs Aug. 8.

The DeKalb Municipal Band’s 169th concert season begins at 7:30 p.m. June 13 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. The concert will feature soloist Gavin Wilson. To view the band’s performance schedule, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar.

The Music at the Mansion series will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays June 21 through Aug. 2 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb. Pre-show entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. Beer, wine, beverages, food and snack are available for purchase. Overflow parking will be located at Clinton Rosette Middle School, 650 N. First St., DeKalb.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar or call 815-758-6663.