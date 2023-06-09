Genoa student receives North Rehab health and wellness scholarship

GENOA – Maya Garcia is the recipient of Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists 2023 Health and Wellness Scholarship.

Garcia was selected for her achievements in athletics, academics, extra-curricular activities and choice to pursue a health care field career, according to a news release.

She recently graduated from Genoa-Kingston High School.

Garcia was a member of her high school’s soccer team, competitive and sideline cheerleading teams, drama team, and concert and marching bands. She was also part of the National Honor Society, the National Technical Honor Society, the student advisory club, the international club and the future problem-solving club. Garcia volunteered at Cogs Run and in the high school guidance office.

Garcia received her CNA certificate in 2022. She will major in nursing at Northern Illinois University.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist owned and operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 40 years.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com or call 815-784-6417.