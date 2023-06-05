Turning Back Time Car Show returns to downtown Sycamore July 30

SYCAMORE – The Turning Back Time Car Club will host its 23rd annual Fizz Ehrler Turning Back Time Car Show to benefit local non-profits and scholarships.

The car show will be held July 30 in downtown Sycamore, according to a news release.

The car show features vehicles including street rods, street machines, muscle cars, race cars, custom trucks, antiques, and classics. Food will be provided by local restaurants.

The car club donated $12,000 from last year’s car show to over a dozen community organizations. The organizations included the Kishwaukee YMCA, Transvac, Sycamore Food Pantry, Tails, Sycamore Park District, Elder Care Services, and Safe Passage. Madeline DeVito, the car show’s president, will also award four scholarships during Sycamore High School’s Senior Award Night.

For information, visit turningbacktimecarshow.org or Facebook.com/TurningBackTimeShow.