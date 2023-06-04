Upcoming NIU STEM Cafe explores neutrino particles, building blocks of the universe

DeKALB – The next Northern Illinois University STEM Cafe will explore neutrinos, one of the building blocks of the universe.

The STEM Cafe will be at 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the STEM Cafe is free and open to the public. Registration is required to attend.

During the STEM Cafe, attendees can learn about the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment. The project includes placing two neutrino detectors at both ends of the world’s strongest neutrino beam. The experiment’s goal is to better understand neutrinos, one of the universe’s key building blocks. Food and beverages are available to buy at Fatty’s.

The event’s featured speakers include Mike Eads, NIU associate professor of physics, and Leo Bellantoni, staff scientist at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.

NIU STEM Cafes are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play in everyday life. To register, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.

For information, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.