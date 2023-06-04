DeKalb Drama and Arts Club donates $425 to Sycamore Music Boosters

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Music Boosters recently received $425 from the DeKalb Drama and Arts Club.

The check was presented to the Sycamore Music Boosters May 18, according to a news release.

The donation will go towards supporting the Sycamore Music Department and students. The check was given to music boosters president Jenelle Robers by club president Patricia Faivre and treasurer Lynn Neeley.

The DeKalb Drama and Arts Club is a philanthropic group part of the DeKalb Women’s Club.

The Sycamore Music Boosters supports students in kindergarten through 12 music programs offered within Sycamore School District 427.

For information, visit sycamoremusicboosters.com.