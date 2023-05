GENOA – Saint Catherine of Genoa Catholic Church will host a drive-thru only taco dinner while supplies last.

The church, 340 S. Stott St, Genoa, will hold the drive-thru from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

Free-will offerings are being accepted.

The dinner includes three homemade Mexican tacos with pork, rice, lime, cilantro, onion, beans and salsa.