Kishwaukee College computer science student wins $500 Gandhi/King Peace Scholarship

MALTA – Kishwaukee College announced that Davut Hanveliyev was named the winner of the college’s 2023 Gandhi/King Peace Scholarship.

Hanveliyev received a $500 scholarship for the spring semester and a certificate of achievement during the board of trustees’ April meeting, according to a news release.

Participants wrote an essay outlining a nonviolent response plan to hate and discrimination based on the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

Hanveliyev’s essay advocates embracing diversity through mutual respect to create a more understanding society. His essay was submitted to the Illinois Community College Trustees Association to be entered in the Gandhi/King Peace Scholarship statewide competition.

Hanveliyev is currently studying computer science and plans on transferring to a four year college after graduating.

To read Hanveliyev’s essay, go online to kish.edu/iccta.