NIU Asian American Resource Center hosting film screening May 1

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Center for Southeast Asian Studies and Asian American Resource Center, Graduate Education and Training in Southeast Asian Studies consortium and Justice in Southeast Asia Lab will host a hybrid screening of the documentary film “Dragon for Sale.”

The screening will be at 5 p.m. May 1 at the Asian American Resource Center, 375 Wirtz Drive, DeKalb, or online via Zoom, bit.ly/41Uqw0X, according to a news release.

The screening is free and open to the public.

“Dragon for Sale” focuses on the Indonesian government’s “10 New Balis” development project and attempts to turn Flores and the Komodo Islands into an international tourist spot. The documentary highlights the project’s darker side, including environmental degradation and human rights violations.

The documentary showcases local community resistance movements working to create alternative plans through an indigenous framework of human-animal kinship and coexistence. A discussion led by the film’s director, research team and producers will take place after the screening.