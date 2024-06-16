Celebration Chorale’s ‘Prayers for the Nations’ cantata begins June 28 in DeKalb

The Celebration Chorale was founded in 1994 and features singers from various religious backgrounds and area churches. (Photo provided by the Celebration Chorale )

DeKALB – The Celebration Chorale will perform its annual “Prayers for the Nations” patriotic cantata later this month.

The cantata will be at 7 p.m. June 28 and 29 and at 3 p.m. June 30 at First United Methodist Church, 2501 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Admission to the cantata is free.

The cantata, directed by Christine Monteiro, includes “The Light Eternal” prelude featuring the Celebration Chorale Orchestra. The chorale also will perform a salute to the armed forces. Free-will offerings will be accepted. The church is handicapped-accessible. Parking will be available next to the church.

The Celebration Chorale was founded in 1994 and features singers from various religious backgrounds and area churches.

For information, email thecelebrationchorale@gmail.com, call 815-739-6087 or visit the Celebration Chorale’s Facebook page.