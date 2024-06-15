DeKalb auto repair business seeks rezoning of 4 nearby properties

DeKALB – An auto repair business in DeKalb is looking to expand its operations in the Fourth Street corridor.

The applicant, A.H. Auto Repair owner Halmar Rodriguez, has asked the city to rezone four neighboring properties to accommodate the expansion of his business at 1211 S. Fourth St.

The request will be considered at the next regular meeting of the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission, set for 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

With the four neighboring properties at 1104-1124 S. Fourth St., the applicant is looking to establish a vehicle service and repair facility and a hair salon, reestablish one dwelling unit and continue one dwelling unit, according to city documents.

A.H. Auto Repair at 1211 S. Fourth St., Suite 3, in DeKalb on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Mark Busch)

The proposed rezoning – from general district to planned development commercial district – will accommodate the auto repair shop and a beauty salon, which the petitioner’s wife will operate, according to city documents. It also will permit the reestablishment of the home at 1110 S. Fourth St., which had been vacant for seven to eight months.

Rodriguez would like to rent out the home. The home at 1124 S. Fourth St. would continue to be rented out as well.

In a note to the city, Rodriguez said he acquired the property at 1106 S. Fourth St. and is excited about expanding his auto repair shop.

“We have been in business for eight years at the end of November, and I now have the opportunity to grow my business and help out more of my community,” Rodriguez wrote.