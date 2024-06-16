DeKalb County 4-H Foundation to host 4-H events July 12 in Sycamore

FILE – Tony Dupuis (left), University of Illinois agriculture graduate student, judges the DeKalb County 4-H sheep competition last August at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County 4-H Foundation will partner with the University of Illinois Extension to host its annual pork chop drive-thru dinner and Discover 4-H Day on July 12.

The Discover 4-H Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau building, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore.

Admission to the event is free.

The event features hands-on games and activities, including drawing with sidewalk chalk, crafting paper airplanes and creating fossils. Attendees also can participate in engineering challenges and the “People’s Choice Awards” judging process.

The drive-thru dinner will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the farm bureau building. The dinner includes two pork chops, baked beans, pasta salad, a roll and applesauce.

Dinner tickets cost $15. Proceeds from the dinner will support the local 4-H program. The deadline to buy tickets is June 25. To buy tickets, call 815-758-8194 or visit area 4-H club members, DeKalb County 4-H Foundation board members or the DeKalb County Extension office.

“We’re thrilled to offer a day packed with fun and delicious food for our community,” 4-H program coordinator Nicole Groezinger said in a news release. “Discover 4-H Day provides an opportunity for families to see the incredible work of our 4-H members and get involved in hands-on activities. Following that, our annual pork chop drive-thru dinner offers a tasty way to support the DeKalb County 4-H program.”

For information, call 815-758-8194.