June 16, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar

DeKalb County 4-H Foundation to host 4-H events July 12 in Sycamore

Deadline to buy dinner tickets is June 25

By Shaw Local News Network
Tony Dupuis (left), University of Illinois agriculture graduate student judges the DeKalb County 4-H sheep competition on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 held at the Sandwich Fairgrounds.

FILE – Tony Dupuis (left), University of Illinois agriculture graduate student, judges the DeKalb County 4-H sheep competition last August at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County 4-H Foundation will partner with the University of Illinois Extension to host its annual pork chop drive-thru dinner and Discover 4-H Day on July 12.

The Discover 4-H Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau building, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore.

Admission to the event is free.

The event features hands-on games and activities, including drawing with sidewalk chalk, crafting paper airplanes and creating fossils. Attendees also can participate in engineering challenges and the “People’s Choice Awards” judging process.

The drive-thru dinner will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the farm bureau building. The dinner includes two pork chops, baked beans, pasta salad, a roll and applesauce.

Dinner tickets cost $15. Proceeds from the dinner will support the local 4-H program. The deadline to buy tickets is June 25. To buy tickets, call 815-758-8194 or visit area 4-H club members, DeKalb County 4-H Foundation board members or the DeKalb County Extension office.

“We’re thrilled to offer a day packed with fun and delicious food for our community,” 4-H program coordinator Nicole Groezinger said in a news release. “Discover 4-H Day provides an opportunity for families to see the incredible work of our 4-H members and get involved in hands-on activities. Following that, our annual pork chop drive-thru dinner offers a tasty way to support the DeKalb County 4-H program.”

For information, call 815-758-8194.

Have a Question about this article?