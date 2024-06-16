Open Door Health Center to hold HIV and STD testing June 27 in DeKalb

FILE – HIV and sexually transmitted disease testing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. June 27 at Walgreens, 100 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

DeKALB – Open Door Health Center of Illinois will partner with Walgreens to provide testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections in DeKalb for National HIV Testing Day.

The testing will be from noon to 6 p.m. June 27 at Walgreens, 100 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The testing is free.

Participants can receive rapid HIV and hepatitis C testing. Gonorrhea and chlamydia tests also are available. Attendees can receive the rapid test results in 20 minutes. The remaining test results will be provided in five to seven business days. PrEP and treatment referrals and counseling is available.

“Open Door has been part of the National HIV Testing Day for over 20 years,” Perry Maier, executive director of Open Door Health Center of Illinois, said in a news release. “Getting tested is important so people will know their status and can make better decisions on their health care needs.

“Getting engaged into care earlier increases better health outcomes. We are happy to collaborate with our community partner, Walgreens, on National HIV Testing Day. We are proud to be in three different Walgreens locations: Aurora, DeKalb and Streamwood.”

For information, visit GreaterThan.org/Walgreens or odhcil.org.