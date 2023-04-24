Masks now optional for most Northwestern Medicine health system facilities

DeKALB – Three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are now optional as of Monday at most Northwestern Medicine locations across northern Illinois, confirmed a health system spokesperson.

Northwestern Medicine changed its masking and visitor policy on Monday because no county the healthcare system serves is currently experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission levels, officials said. Northwestern Medicine has locations across Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake and McHenry counties.

Chris King, chief media relations executive for the health system, said the face mask updated policy was decided on by a team of health care professionals.

“Beginning April 24, masks will be optional in public spaces and during routine clinical care,” King said. “Masks will continue to be required according to clinical policies, as appropriate.”

Though masks are now optional at most Northwestern Medicine facilities, some will continue to recommend mask use, King said. That includes immediate care centers, emergency departments, neonatal intensive care units and special care nurseries, as well as hospital units where patients are likely to be immunocompromised.

“We are closely monitoring community infection levels as well as public health guidelines and are prepared to return to universal masking or use other safety precautions if directed by public health authorities.” — Chris King, chief media relations executive of Northwestern Medicine

While mask wearing is recommended in those locations, according to the updated masking policy, patients are mandated to wear a mask if they have a fever, sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, or are actively sneezing or coughing.

Physicians and health system experts specializing in infection diseases and disease spread prevention worked to guide Northwestern Medicine through the worst of the pandemic, King said, including shifting policies using public health data provided by local and state public health agencies.

Shaw Local file photo – One of the surgical recovery areas set for renovation at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking in healthcare facilities when community transmission of COVID-19 are high.

As of Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports all counties served by Northwestern Medicine report a low transmission level of COVID-19 community spread. All but two Illinois counties have low levels of COVID-19 community transmission. Kankakee and Iroquois Counties report medium COVID-19 community transmission levels as of Monday.

“We are closely monitoring community infection levels as well as public health guidelines and are prepared to return to universal masking or use other safety precautions if directed by public health authorities,” King said.

Northwestern Medicine’s visitors policy also was updated on Monday. According to the policy, patients are allowed two visitors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., so long as they have no symptoms of illness when they check in at the facility’s front desk.

“We understand that some of our patients and visitors prefer to mask due to their individual circumstances,” King said. “For their comfort and convenience, masks will continue to be available at every [Northwestern Medicine] entrance or by asking any staff member.”