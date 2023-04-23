Family Service Agency’s Club 55 celebrates new beginnings at new location

DeKALB – Family Service Agency’s Club 55 in DeKalb now has a new place to call home.

The agency, in partnership with the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, recently welcomed DeKalb city leaders and area residents with a ribbon-cutting celebration at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the site of the new senior center, 1915 N. First St.

Family Service Agency executive director Tynisha Clegg said the feedback the agency has received from area seniors about the new location has been generally positive.

“Seniors are happy,” Clegg said. “The atmosphere is positive, lots of smiles. [It’s] really just a positive outcome after months of not knowing what was going to happen.”

Under a new rental agreement, Bethlehem Lutheran Church shares some of its space with Club 55. Previously, Family Service Agency had a no-cost arrangement with the city to occupy the building at 330 Grove St., according to city documents.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Tynisha Clegg, executive director of Family Service Agency, along with representatives from the city as well as staff and patrons of Club 55 cut the ribbon Monday, April 10, 2023, at the new location of Family Service Agency’s Club 55 in DeKalb. The senior center is celebrating its grand reopening in its new location at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 North First Street, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Clegg said she believes the partnership formed between Family Service Agency and Bethlehem Lutheran Church has been a win-win for both sides.

“As churches become a little bit different, COVID happened, I think that all the extra rooms here weren’t being used on a daily basis,” Clegg said. “It’s a real great opportunity to see that livelihood in these rooms Monday through Friday again and see people walking the halls and really engaging. Maybe the participants, members of the church will start attending our senior center and vice versa. If that happens, I think it’s just a great opportunity for partnership and collaboration between the two organizations.”

Club 55 was prompted to relocate after the city decided last year to solicit requests for proposals to redevelop two city-owned buildings at 217 S. Fourth St. and 330 Grove St.

Family Service Agency had submitted a $1 offer for the building at 330 Grove St., city documents show.

Another proposal submitted by local developer, John Pappas of Pappas Development, LLC, offered the city $100,000 to redevelop the two properties. Under that plan, the former senior center is expected to be demolished in order to allow for the construction of a new drive-through business on site.

The city had received a third proposal to review, but it did not satisfy all of the request for proposal requirements, city documents show.

City leaders had said they favored Pappas’ redevelopment proposal as it offered a mix of ways to generate sales and use taxes.

In January, the City Council decided to turn both properties over to Pappas Development.

DeKalb resident Pat Rude said she’s glad the agency found a new home for the senior center.

“When I moved here in 2010, the senior center became my way of meeting people in a new community,” Rude said. “Many of them, of course, are gone because it’s been all those years. But without it, I would’ve struggled. … I had my church, but there weren’t any Bridge players there. It’s helped me socialize. I’ve become acquainted with the whole community in general and just really fulfilled a purpose for me in a new community. I would have been lost without it.”

Sycamore resident Tammie Shered said she likes the new space the agency has set up for seniors in the community to gather.

“I never thought we’d get this far as far as helping the seniors in this community,” Shered said. “I used to volunteer here for the food pantry and our church has come here many times. New Hope Missionary Baptist, we had ecumenical services here, so I know the building. It’s a beautiful building. It’s going to be a change for the seniors, but it’s okay, I think.”

Clegg said the agency is pleased with the decision they made to relocate the senior center considering the circumstances.

“It’s a great space,” Clegg said. “There’s a lot of different rooms available. … We’ve been slowly making adjustments and decorating and making it a home for our seniors.”