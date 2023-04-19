Egyptian Theatre named among 2023 best nonprofits to work for by NonProfit Times

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre recently was selected as one of the 2023 Best Nonprofits to Work For by The NonProfit Times.

The Egyptian Theatre was ranked 13th in the small employer category and ranked 26th out of 50 organizations, according to a news release.

The awards are designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the nonprofit industry, benefiting the industry’s economy, workforce, and businesses. Nonprofits must have been in business for at least one year, be a registered 501(c)(3) with a U.S. facility, and have at least 15 U.S. employees to be considered.

The nonprofits participate in a two-part evaluation process. The first part consists of evaluating each nominated organization’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part includes an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top nonprofits and the final ranking.

The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc. a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For information, visit BestNonprofitstoWorkFor.com.