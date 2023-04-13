Syphilis on the rise in DeKalb County, says health department

Syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease, is on the rise in DeKalb County, reported the DeKalb County Health Department Thursday.

According to the announcement, those especially at risk are men who have sex with other men, people between 20 and 34 years old and Black Americans.

The disease does not just impact same-sex couples but also is on the rise among heterosexual men and women, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, syphilis can cause serious health effects without adequate treatment.

In 2022, 10 cases of syphilis were reported in DeKalb County, according to the health department. In the first four months of 2023, 17 cases so far have been reported in the county.

“You and your partner(s) may have syphilis and not know it,” the health department post reads. “Syphilis is easy to diagnose and cure with early testing and treatment which is available for little to no cost.”

People who are pregnant can also pass along congenital syphilis to their unborn baby. In 2021, the CDC reported more than 2,800 cases of congenital syphilis.

Syphilis case reports reached historic lows in 2000 and 2001, according to the CDC, but have been increasing since. In 2021, the CDC reported 176,7113 cases of syphilis.

Syphilis spreads from person to person through direct contact with a syphilitic sore which can be found around a person’s genitals, anus, lips or mouth, according to the CDC. The average time between exposure and the start of the first symptom is 21 days, though the window also can range from 10 to 90 days, the CDC says.

Other symptoms can include a fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, patchy hair loss, headaches, weight loss, muscle aches and fatigue.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment for STD testing, call the health department at 815-748-2420.