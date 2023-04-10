Dozen of DeKalb-area nonprofits recipients of Meta’s community grants program

DeKALB – A dozen nonprofits and schools serving the DeKalb area recently were named recipients of Meta’s Data Center Community Action Center Grants program.

This year marks the first year the DeKalb Data Center is able to participate in the program and provide funding to benefit the community.

Chris Suel, community development manager at Meta, said it means a lot to the DeKalb Data Center to be able to help extend assistance to local nonprofits and schools.

“For Meta, it’s huge,” Suel said. “I think it shows our commitment in being a good community partner.”

Suel said each of the recipients is deserving of the program’s grant funding.

This year’s recipients of Meta’s Data Center Community Action Center Grants include Barb Food Mart, Building Leaders Advocating for Change, Clinton Township Public Library, DeKalb School District 428, DeKalb County History Center, Elder Care Services, Hinckley Historical Society, Indian Creek Elementary School, Kishwaukee Family YMCA, Northern Illinois University, Stage Coach Players and Sycamore Middle School.

“For Meta, it’s huge. I think it shows our commitment in being a good community partner.” — Chris Suel, community development manager at Meta

Suel said the program is used to support a “diverse” range of initiatives in the community.

“Each one is different,” Suel said. “Each one consistently impacts technology in that community.”

Suel pointed to Elder Care Services as an example, saying the local nonprofit’s plan is to help bridge the digital divide for seniors and disabled persons using the assistance provided by the program.

“Our grants highlight the diversity and our commitment in bridging the gap,” Suel said. “We support local school districts, nonprofits and businesses committed to impacting this amazing community.”

Suel said Meta’s Data Center Community Action Center Grants program awards millions of dollars to support communities with data centers across the nation every year.