Working-class music band Wayland to perform April 14 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host a concert featuring working-class music band Wayland and country band Back Country Roads.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 14 a the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Wayland have independently toured the country for seven years at venues across the Midwest. Wayland has opened for cross-over artists including Aaron Lewis, Shinedown, Lifehouse, Colt Ford, Blackberry Smoke and Buckcherry. They also have performed at major national festivals and sang three-part harmony on live TV and radio.

Back Country Roads is a six-piece country band based out of northern Illinois. They have performed at Country Thunder and the Wisconsin State Fair. Back Country Roads has provided support for artists including Phil Vassar, Darryl Worley, David Lee Murphy, Neal McCoy, Love and Theft, Steel Magnolia, Keith Anderson, Easton Corbin, Granger Smith, and Eddie Montgomery. Back Country Roads performs 1990s country favorites, top 40 country hits and original music.

Tickets are $27 and can be bought at the Egyptian Theatre box office from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, online at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling 815-758-1225.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.