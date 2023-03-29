Two art exhibits running through May 13 at NIU

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Art Museum will host a public reception for its “Local Visions II” and “Americans in Burma: The Art of Collecting” art exhibits.

The reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the NIU Art Museum, according to a news release.

The reception includes informal gallery talks with the “Local Visions II” exhibit curators, Peter Olson and Michael Bennett, and the “Americans in Burma: The Art of Collecting” curator, Catherine Raymond.

“Local Visions II” is a sequel to the “Local Visions” exhibit. The exhibit highlights the personal collections of objects and artwork found in local residents’ homes. Many collectors began at a young age, making significant sacrifices to fuel their growing passion, including paying in installments or trading their artwork or labor for artwork that would enrich their homes.

“Americans in Burma: The Art of Collecting” features items donated by Americans to the NIU Burma Art Collection. The exhibit examines the importance of preserving the past to understand the present and transmit knowledge to future generations. The exhibit includes a sacred altar of Buddha images, manuscripts, musical instruments, textiles, silver, bronze, ivory and lacquerware.

The exhibits will run through Saturday, May 13.

For information, visit go.niu.edu/artmuseumevents.