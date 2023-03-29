Driver hospitalized after semi-trailer truck overturns on Route 38 in Cortland

CORTLAND – The driver of a semi-trailer truck was hospitalized Wednesday after the truck he was driving overturned on Somonauk Road and Illinois Route 38 in Cortland, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Corona, 28, was driving a semi-trailer truck eastbound on Route 38 around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday when the truck arrived at the intersection of Somonauk Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Corona reportedly turned the truck to travel southbound on Somonauk Road, but failed to reduce the truck’s speed, police allege. The semi-trailer overturned in northbound traffic.
As a result of the crash, Corona suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken by Cortland paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
Corona was cited by sheriff’s deputies for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving too fast for conditions, documents show.