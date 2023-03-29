DeKalb mayor proclaims March 29 Vietnam Veterans Day

DeKALB – DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes has proclaimed Wednesday Vietnam Veterans Day in the city.

Barnes, a U.S. Army veteran, read a proclamation during Monday’s DeKalb City Council meeting.

Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the day United States combat and combat support military members officially withdrew from Vietnam in southeast Asia on March 29, 1973.

“Veterans of the Vietnam War era faithfully served and contributed to the military, and in the 50 years since have faithfully served and contributed to the community since returning home,” Barnes read presenting the proclamation.

City officials marked the proclamation’s issuance by capturing a picture with elected officials and area Vietnam veterans who attended the meeting.

“Vietnam War veterans have worked for the last 50 years to promote awareness of the importance of communities empowering veterans and the necessity of helping veterans readjust to civilian life after military service,” Barnes read. “Vietnam Veterans Day commemorates the hardships suffered and sacrifices made by the 9 million Americans during the Vietnam War including their families who supported them before and after the war.”