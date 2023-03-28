DeKalb County History Center genealogy class begins March 29

DeKALB – The DeKalb County History Center will offer a seven-week class for people interested in genealogy.

The DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore, will host the classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 29 through May 10, according to a news release.

The class fee is $25. Due to limited space, registration is required.

Participants can validate family stories, find out who they are related to, better understand family traditions and reconnect with family members. The class will be led by Julie Dresser, who will provide genealogy hints, tips and tricks. She also will provide many personal examples during the class.

The class schedule includes:

Introduction and home sources.

Birth, marriage and death records.

Census records.

Immigration records.

Military and court records.

Local and national repositories.

Writing a family history.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or email info@dekalbcountyhistory.org.