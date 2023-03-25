Insurance workshop set for April 4 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – Area community members aged 50 or over are invited to learn more about the basics of insurance and coverage at a workshop in DeKalb April 4.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host an insurance secrets workshop at 2 p.m. April 4 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room.

The program is free and intended for seniors.

Patrons can learn the basics about insurance, what questions to ask about coverage and rights, and how to navigate confusing insurance changes. The workshop will be presented by Gavin Wilson of Country Financial. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.