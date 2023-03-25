Computer workshops set for April 3 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – Those looking to learn more about basic computer and software skills are invited to a workshop in DeKalb April 13 and April 17.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host two computer workshops at 6 p.m. April 3 and April 17, in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio or 309 Creative Room, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for teens and adults.

Attendees will be able to learn basic computer and software skills. Participants can learn about Excel during the first workshop. The second workshop will cover Excel tricks and tips. The library is providing laptops for both classes. Because of limited space, the workshops are first-come, first-served.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.