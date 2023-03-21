Waste collection bid proposal meeting set for March 31 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb will host a mandatory pre-proposal meeting for bidders interested in requesting a proposal for refuse, recyclables, and yard waste collection services.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31 in the conference room of the city’s utility building, 1216 Market St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Five-year waste disposal service contracts are available for single-family residential collections, multifamily residential collections, attached townhomes, the Central Business District, and city-owned facilities.

The contract term will begin Friday, Sept. 1.

The contracts are not available to apartment complexes or multifamily residential collections with more than four units. All proposals must be received no later than 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the city manager’s office, 164 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

For information, visit www.tinyurl.com/39b9ctba.